Helicopter, police and ambulance search for swimmer missing on Waimakariri in Christchurch

A search is underway in Canterbury following reports a swimmer disappeared in the Waimakariri River earlier this evening.

In a statement police said emergency services were notified at 7.10pm that a person had failed to surface after jumping into the river.

"A search and rescue operation is currently under way."

A spokesperson for St Johns ambulance said a rescue helicopter, police and St John were searching for the swimmer.

This comes after a child died in a suspected drowning earlier today at a Christchurch pool.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Waltham Swimming Pool in Sydenham at 2.45pm after reports a child had been found unresponsive.

"CPR was carried out, however tragically the child was unable to be revived. Inquiries into the circumstances are under way."

Nigel Cox, Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events, said the pool will be closed today and tomorrow.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time," he said.

"Given a police investigation is underway, we won't be making any further comment at this time."

It's 30C in Christchurch today with many flocking to the city's beaches, rivers and pools to cool down.

