Motorists could be sitting in traffic for an extra 35 minutes due to several breakdowns on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Tow trucks struggled through heavy traffic, caused by breakdowns on the Southern Motorway during the Friday rush hour ahead of a one-off long weekend.

Waka Kotahi says motorists should expect 35-minute delays travelling southbound on State Highway 1, as traffic could stay heavy into the evening.

A breakdown blocked the left southbound lane just after the Papakura off-ramp, the transport agency reported about 4pm.

Towing services were "still making their way through heavy traffic" to the breakdown at 5pm.

A separate breakdown happened on the same motorway just after the East Tamaki off-ramp, which has since been cleared.

UPDATE 5:30PM

This breakdown has now been towed CLEAR. Continue to expect up to 35-minute delays southbound on #SH1 as traffic is expected to remain heavy this evening.

A breakdown is blocking the left southbound lane on #SH1 after Papakura off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays.

UPDATE 5:00PM

The left lane remains BLOCKED as tow services are still making their way through heavy traffic. Expect up to 30-minute delays southbound on #SH1.