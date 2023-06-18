A lone seagull braves the waves off the Ahuriri coast near Hardinge Rd on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

An orange heavy rain warning has been reverted back to a heavy rain watch for much of Hawke’s Bay until Monday evening.

A heavy rain watch was put in place for Hawke’s Bay on Friday after persistent rain.

MetService at 9am updated its dreary forecast in place for the region about and south of Te Pohue, for a 12 hour period from 8am to 8pm.

The update still promised periods of heavy rain, in amounts that may approach warning criteria.

“Rainfall accumulations are no longer expected to exceed warning criteria and the warning has been downgraded to a watch,” MetService said.

The northernmost parts of the region are still likely to receive a deluge, with an orange warning still in place for seven hours from 8am to 3pm for the Wairoa District northeast of Nuhaka, along with Tairawhiti.

“Expect a further 30 to 50 mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h with thunderstorms possible,” the MetService update said.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council said on social media late on Sunday that rivers were expected to reach “one-in-five-year” levels, which could reach across river berms to the toe of stopbanks in Waipawa and Waipukurau and cause localised flooding and ponding in rural areas.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group encouraged the public to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

“There is still uncertainty with the distribution and intensity of the heaviest rain,” a post from HBCDEM reads.

“Please keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case this watch is upgraded to a warning or new areas are added.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council assured people on Monday that the region’s flood protection network was holding up and forecast rain wasn’t expected to cause any significant flooding.

We don’t expect [the rain] to cause any significant issues, yet will monitor and maintain our operational readiness over the next two days,” said asset group manager Chris Dolley.

The Tutaekuri, Ngaruroro, Waipawa and Tukituki rivers may reach five-year levels by this evening, which is generally considered to be the bottom of the stopbanks.

River levels and flows can be monitored through the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council website.