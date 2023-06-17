Rain watch for Hawke’s Bay with downpours possible until Monday morning

Dark clouds over Napier threatening the game on Saturday afternoon, but leaving a gap for the footy to continue. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService says roughly 80mm is set to fall in parts of the western ranges of Hawke’s Bay in a 48-hours period from 9am to Monday at 9am.

But meteorologist Mark Todd said the bands, in a Heavy Rain Watch notice issues early in the day and being “rolled-over” in a mid-Saturday evening update, were unpredictable.

He highlighted the inconsistency detailing a “gap” over Napier during the afternoon, when some club rugby games, for example, were played under heavy, dark clouds and the constant threat of rain that may not have come.

While the warning was for Hawke’s Bay south of Te Pohue, along with warnings for the Gisborne-East Coast and Bay of Plenty area, the heaviest was most likely to be in the Ruahine Ranges, west of southern Central Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua district.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Management Group said persistent rain was predicted all day Saturday and Sunday, with a short break on Monday morning, then continued rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

It could result in river channels being full, with bank-to-bank flow, and some could “move outside their normal channels” with “localised ponding” in some areas.

Large swells were also expected at sea.

With the uncertainty the public were told to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case the weather watch was upgraded, and if interested in monitoring river levels and flows they could watch: https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/environment/river-levels

HBRC Works Group had staff monitoring the Heretaunga Plains drainage systems over the weekend.