Heavy rain warning for Hawke's Bay after a month without a single drop

Farmland south of Hastings has been crying out for rain. Photo / Warren Buckland

A heavy rain warning is in place for Hawke's Bay, after a month without a single drop of rain in many places.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said the rain would start developing on Monday morning and gradually start to increase with peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour expected to fall later that evening.

The rain will ease for a time overnight on Monday with high rainfall rates returning on Tuesday morning, she said.

Most of this rainfall would hit about the ranges with about 100-180mm expected, she said.

"There might be very significant rainfall but it's confined to the ranges."

The last major heavy rainfall seen in the region was the November event which saw heavy flooding in Napier.

"That event was brought on by thunderstorms.

"This event is not going to have thunderstorms expected with it."

Crabtree warned the heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

She said driving conditions could become hazardous and motorists should watch for surface flooding and slips.

There was not a wind warning in place, but Crabtree said the region should also expect to see quite strong winds.

"Effectively what's going to happen is there's going to be rain starting on Monday night and then on Tuesday with the wind, that's going to drive the second burst of rain."

This onflow would see the rain spread more evenly about the region with Central Hawke's Bay getting a good bit of rain, she said.

The heavy rainfall warning ends at 11pm on Tuesday, with the rain "clearing away gradually" on Wednesday and a few showers easing on Thursday.

Crabtree said the weather would brighten later in the week with a "lovely" outlook for Friday and the weekend.

"Definitely something to look forward to."

The rain will be welcome relief to many farmers across the region nervous about increasingly dry conditions - the Napier Airport gauge hasn't had a single millimetre of rain in the last 30 days.