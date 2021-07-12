Heavy rain, surface flooding, severe gales as wild weather hits Northland

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings for Northland. Photo / File

Motorists in Northland have been urged to take care on the roads as wet and windy weather hits the region.

More than 130mm of rain has been recorded at MetService's Kaeo weather station in the past 24 hours, with low-level surface flooding already forming.

And more rain is forecast for this evening, with up to 90mm expected to batter the Northland region tonight.

A slip fell onto State Highway 11 between Opua and Kawakawa's Lemon Hill this morning while severe gales reaching 120km/h are expected in some areas.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures," Wayne Sharplin Waka Kotahi Northland journey manager said.

"There's already some low-level surface flooding around SH10 near Kaeo and with more rain forecast this evening, we urge all road users to take particular care and be prepared for unexpected disruptions on the road network."

Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall over northern and eastern parts of Northland. A weather station near Kaeo has recorded more than 130mm of rain in the past 24 hours

As well as the strong wind warning in force for Northland, those in the Northern parts of Auckland are also being warned of strong gusts. Anyone driving high-sided vehicles or motorcycles are urged to be particularly cautious.

Those north of Whangaparāoa could expect south-to-south-east winds that could approach severe gale criteria in exposed places, MetService said.

Severe southeasterly gales are forecasted on Great Barrier Island at times, with gusts of 120km/h.

Wind warnings are also in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and further south in the Bay of Plenty, east of Opotiki and Gisborne, north of Ruatoria.

The Gisborne area, north of the city, could expect periods of heavy rain that could reach MetService's warning criteria to 1pm tomorrow.

It was a picturesque start to the day in Wellington with Metservice capturing this photo of high cloud and the sun rising over the capital this morning. Photo / Metservice

A 22° halo is currently visible in the cirrostratus cloud over #Wellington. If you'd like to learn more about atmospheric optics have a read of this blog https://t.co/wJbUTEiZ7U ^PL pic.twitter.com/jGZytepPHI — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2021

Temperatures were single digits for many parts of the country this morning with the Taumarunui resident waking up to a chilly -4.5C while the Mount Cook Aerodrome recorded -7.2C.

Christchurch recorded -4C just after 7am, Queenstown -3C and Blenheim -1.2C.

Metservice short forecast

For Waikato, Bay of Plenty, also Taupō and Taihape, scattered rain was on the cards until this evening, gradually clearing tomorrow morning.

From Gisborne to Wairarapa and Wellington, a few showers were expected to spread to the Wairarapa this evening and into the capital tomorrow. Rain, with heavy falls developing in Gisborne, was forecast this evening.

For Clutha, Southland and Fiordland, wet weather is also expected with showers, possibly turning heavy with hail expected and becoming isolated tomorrow.

Other South Island areas are expected to remain fine apart from some isolated showers.

The Chatham Island would see could periods today and longer, fine intervals tomorrow.

Two weather systems were impacted the country's north and south points today.

Metservice meteorologist Angus Hines said a low-pressure system and associated frontal rain band affecting northern New Zealand would bring rain overnight

However the wet effects would diminish into tomorrow, he said, bar Gisborne, which would be quite wet tomorrow as the front moves off.