Euro 2020: Taika Waititi slams England football fans after shocking footage emerges

Football: 'Carnage' as ticketless fans descend on Wembley for Euro 2020 final. Video / Twitter

Football: 'Carnage' as ticketless fans descend on Wembley for Euro 2020 final. Video / Twitter

Taika Waititi has called out English football fans for their behaviour after their team lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

On Twitter, the Oscar-winning film-maker shared a few comic jabs when England lost the penalty shoot-out to Italy.

Still reeling from the nail-biting loss, several England supporters were not impressed by his tweets.

Taika Waititi responded to a shocking video of English football fans engaging in violence. Photo / Getty Images

"Lol," he shared, followed up by "Brexit, stage left."

His jokes attracted vitriol from some disappointed England fans, who accused the Jojo Rabbit director of not being compassionate enough.

Lol — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 11, 2021

Brexit, stage left. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 11, 2021

One person shared: "Are you kidding me? You're from New Zealand and you're trying to lose a load of English fans?"

"I'm unfollowing. I'm sorry but their [sic] essentially teenagers' hearts breaking and you're just being awful," another chortled.

Others reminded fans not to take the jokes so personally:

"It's a football game. He's not laughing at some tragedy," a Twitter user wrote.

"Why are people so mad at a 3 letter tweet," another said.

"Guys it's just a bunch of grown men kicking a ball," another posted.

Are you kidding me? You’re from New Zealand and you’re trying to lose a load of English fans? — Paul Higham (@PaulHigham89) July 11, 2021

Taika, as a fan of yours, and as an English woman, can I say this football team are the only thing we have to be proud of.

Do I understand why the rest of the world hates us, yeah I really do.



But this team have united a country that’s fighting itself, they’ve done us proud — Jack Grealish Stan Accout ⚽️🇪🇺 (@GraceLouise95_) July 11, 2021

Guys it's just a bunch of grown men kicking a ball. Taika saying lol ain't that deep — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) July 11, 2021

Waititi responded to horrifying footage showing football fans involved in a brawl: "Yeah cool country, mate."

Actor Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in Disney's Frozen franchise, responded to Waititi's tweet and called the footage "unbelievably messed up."

"It's really sad," Waititi replied.

Waititi is known for his great sense of humour, and his jokes about the outcome of the Euro 2020 competition are even funnier considering the director's next major movie.

His upcoming movie is Next Goal Wins, which is based on the adaptation of a 2014 British documentary about the American Samoa football team that suffered the worst loss in World Cup history. The team lost 31-0 to Australia in 2001.

Next Goal Wins stars several big names, including Elisabeth Moss, Michael Fassbender, Rhys Darby, Frankie Adams, Rachel House, and Oscar Knightley.

There is no release date yet, and it is unclear if embattled actor Armie Hammer will still appear in the movie after facing allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.