Heather Te-Au Skipworth stepped aside to allow her cousin Meka Whaitiri to run for Ikaroa-Rawhiti. Photo / NZME

Heather Te-Au Skipworth stepped aside to allow her cousin Meka Whaitiri to run for Ikaroa-Rawhiti. Photo / NZME

Heather Te-Au Skipworth will stand for Te Pāti Māori in the Tukituki electorate in October’s General Election.

Te-Au Skipworth was previously confirmed as the Te Pāti Māori candidate for the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate, but has decided to step aside to allow her cousin Meka Whaitiri to run for that seat instead.

“Choosing to stand in Tukituki was a no-brainer for me as I was born in Hastings and raised in Pakipaki,” Te-Au Skipworth said.

“The people here know me; they know I am a hard worker, and they also know of the IronMāori kaupapa I created and how it has helped change and save thousands of people’s lives.”

“Tukituki sits inside the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate, so it means Meka and I can support each other on the campaign trail.

“I am looking forward to working with her, particularly in advocating for our whānau who are still wearing the impacts of the cyclone and ensuring that the Government hears our voices loud and clear.”

Tukituki is held by Labour’s Anna Lorck, with Catherine Wedd the candidate for the National Party.

Whaitiri, the sitting Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP, resigned from the Labour Party on May 3 and announced her intention to contest the seat under the Te Pāti Māori banner.