Heat returning to South Island this week; Christchurch warming up each day

The heat is expected to return to the South Island this week. Photo / Supplied

The heat is returning to the South Island this week.

Daytime highs in the mid-20s for the Canterbury High Country are expected by Thursday, according to weatherwatch.co.nz.

"Spring is still with us which is why the southerly this week was a cold one but the heat is returning this Thursday and Friday," it said in its forecast.

Christchurch is also expected to warm up each day this week.

Max temperatures on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Today's high is around 13C, then 16C on Wednesday, 18C or 19C on Thursday then temperatures in the mid-20s are possible for Friday and Saturday.

Daytime highs through Central Otago will be 27C in the shade for Alexandra and Cromwell by Thursday.

Some areas may even reach 30C.

The heat will extend through other inland parts of the South Island.

On Thursday parts of Northern Southland will be in the low to mid 20s, with highs of 25C possible, maybe higher.

Marlborough has sunny and warm weather with highs in the mid 20s from Thursday to Saturday.