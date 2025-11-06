Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Health NZ says measles outbreak far from over as vaccination drive ramps up

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Contact tracing is the key to stopping the measles outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

Contact tracing is the key to stopping the measles outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

The risk of measles spreading in the community remains “very high”, with the latest outbreak far from over.

Health New Zealand has given an update this afternoon, saying it continues to lead the response with a focus on stamping out cases.

The number of known measles cases nationally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save