Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Health NZ data shows $13m in ED vouchers given out since 2021

Danica MacLean
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
6 mins to read

Northcare Accident and Medical founder Dr Peter Boot. Photo / Dean Purcell

Northcare Accident and Medical founder Dr Peter Boot. Photo / Dean Purcell

More than $13 million worth of vouchers have been given to patients at emergency departments to be seen elsewhere between the start of 2021 and the middle of this year.

Health New Zealand figures released to Newstalk ZB under the Official Information Act show more than 130,000 vouchers were given

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save