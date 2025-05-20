Advertisement
Waitākere Hospital ED diverting 25 patients a day to urgent care clinics with vouchers

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The number of vouchers given to patients at Waitākere Hospital's ED has risen nearly 60 per cent since 2022. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

  • Auckland emergency departments are diverting patients to urgent care clinics with vouchers to cover the cost.
  • The number of vouchers given at Waitākere ED rose 60 per cent since 2022, but fell at other hospitals.
  • Some emergency doctors support the system, while others question the value for money.

Waitākere Hospital’s emergency department is sending about 25 patients a day to an urgent care clinic with a voucher to cover the cost.

The vouchers are offered to patients when emergency departments have long wait times and cover consultations which can cost as much as $200 at private centres.

