Dr Kate Allan, the NZ chair of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine, said the voucher system relieved pressures on the EDs where they were offered.
“Where it is in effect it makes a difference for those patients and those waiting because it spreads the load and it redirects those patients to the care they need in urgent care.
“It is not saying they don‘t need to be there, it’s saying that they can be managed appropriately somewhere else.”
She said all patients were tracked to make sure no one was diverted inappropriately. Patients could also decline the vouchers if they wanted to be seen in the emergency department.
Northland emergency department doctor Dr Gary Payinda said he believed the voucher system was one of a growing number of areas in which public services were being privatised.
“For the individual patient facing a five-hour delay or the emergency doctor facing an overwhelming crush of patients, it seems like a good idea at that second.
“But in order to have a good, stable system in the future, you cannot keep giving public taxpayer money to private corporations because it weakens the system from within.”
GPs had complained they were losing doctors to urgent clinics, where the pay was often higher and workloads lighter, Payinda said.
Because the data supplied by Health NZ did not show how many patients actually used the vouchers, it was not possible to calculate the cost of the scheme per patient.
Payinda estimated that the $1.7m spent on vouchers last year in Waitematā would pay for up to 14 nurse practitioners, who could see up to 100 patients a day.
Emergency department wait times are one of the Government’s five national health targets. In the last reporting period, 67.4% of patients at Waitematā EDs were being admitted, discharged or transferred within six hours. The 2030 target is 90%.
Health NZ has been approached for comment.
Isaac Davison is an Auckland-based reporter who covers Auckland Issues. He joined theHeraldin 2008 and has previously covered the environment, politics, social issues, and healthcare.
