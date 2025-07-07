But Payinda said this model still relies on people being able to pay, which is not sustainable in Northland.
Fees for the new urgent care services are still being worked out but a new virtual GP service will cost adults $25 to $33 with a community services card, or $69 to $99 without a card.
Alex Pimm, group director of operations for Health NZ Te Tai Tokerau, said the vouchers are offered to people presenting at ED who are assessed to have a medical condition that can be appropriately managed in an urgent care clinic.
Patients are given the option of going to the clinic or waiting to be seen at the ED and get a reminder message if they take the voucher but do not attend the clinic.
“Health New Zealand will negotiate with providers in areas where improved urgent care has been identified to ensure services are in place – with a clearer fee structure as part of that work.”
Whangārei has been identified as needing a new 24/7 urgent care service from 2026, building on the urgent care already available, he said.
Extended after-hours services have been identified as needed in Dargaville, Hokianga, and Kaitāia, and enhanced rural urgent care has been identified for Mangawhai, Kawakawa, Kaikohe and Waipapa, he said.
Urgent and after-hours care will also be strengthened in Russell and Kāeo, Brown said.
