Whangārei Hospital spends $100K sending ED patients to private clinic

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Dr Gary Payinda says the money spent sending patients to White Cross Whangārei would be better spent on staff in the ED, but Alex Pimm and Simeon Brown disagree. Photos / NZME

Thousands of patients waiting at Whangārei Hospital’s emergency department are being sent to a private urgent care clinic with free vouchers.

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora is spending nearly $100,000 a year on the vouchers so patients can be seen at White Cross instead of the ED, a cost one

