Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

ED doctor says helping Northland patients ‘the best job imaginable’

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Whangarei emergency medicine specialist Dr Gary Payinda says Northland has the best patients. Photo / Denise Piper

Whangarei emergency medicine specialist Dr Gary Payinda says Northland has the best patients. Photo / Denise Piper

After a nationwide strike in May, about 250 Northland senior doctors and dentists will be striking again on June 18, in protest of better pay and conditions from Health NZ Te Whatu Ora. Reporter Denise Piper speaks with Northland emergency doctor Dr Gary Payinda, who is a member of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate