This dire warning is particularly concerning as Te Tai Tokerau braces for its annual influx of summer visitors, which registered nurse and NZ Nurses Organisation delegate Sacha Young said puts an extra burden on hospital services.
But Health New Zealand said it is committed to safe staffing.
The argument over what is safe and fair comes as 36,000 Te Whatu Ora nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants nationwide walked off their jobs on Tuesday, striking for better conditions and pay in their collective bargain with Health NZ.
Life-preserving services were maintained throughout the strike.
“We believe bargaining is the most effective way to resolve the outstanding issues and avoid any further disruption to patients and the wider health system.”
Shepherd said nurse salary increases have outperformed the broader labour market, with the middle salary for registered nurses rising 28% since 2016, with an additional 23% from the recent pay equity settlement on top of that.
Any settlement with members of the NZ Nurses Organisation would need to reflect the “ongoing reset” of Health NZ, as it works to get back to budget and complete restructuring, he said.
The centralised health organisation confirmed a deficit of $722 million for the 2023/24 year on Tuesday, compared to a budgeted surplus of $54m. It is also projecting a $1.1 billion loss for the 2024/24 year.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.