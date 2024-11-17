By RNZ
The Nurses Organisation has called a nationwide strike in December over its pay dispute with Health NZ.
Te Whatu Ora members voted to strike on December 3 between 11am and 7pm and embark on rolling strikes in districts throughout New Zealand in the following two weeks.
Nurses were feeling undervalued and were worried patient safety was being put at risk, Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter said.
“Nurses all around New Zealand working in the public hospitals are tired, they’re frustrated, they keep being promised things, they keep being told ‘we value your work’, but in fact when it comes down to it there’s no evidence their work’s being valued.”