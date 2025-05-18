Christopher Luxon and Simeon Brown announced $164m for new 24/7 urgent care services at East Care in Botany today. Photo / Dean Purcell
Northlanders will have improved access to healthcare, Health Minister Simeon Brown said today.
The news, part of a pre-Budget announcement, included plans for a new 24/7 urgent care service in Whangārei from 2026, and to introduce extended after-hours services for Dargaville, Hokianga, Kaitāia and Wellsford.
Brown said the initiatives would improve access to care outside normal hours for unwell or injured Northlanders.
“These investments will give people – especially in rural and remote communities – greater access to essential services like diagnostics and urgent medicines when they need them,” Brown said.
National’s Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti and Northland MP Grant McCallum, in a joint statement, said Budget 2025 would invest $164 million over four years to expand urgent and after-hours services countrywide.
McCallum said improved urgent and after-hours healthcare was also on the horizon for rural and remote communities, with services identified for Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Mangawhai and Waipapa.
“This is a major step toward a healthcare system that works for everyone, ensuring all New Zealanders – including the people of Northland – have access to timely, quality urgent care, no matter where they live.”
