Director for hospital and specialist services delivery unit Jo Gibbs said Te Whatu Ora was now in the process of changing that.

“Te Whatu Ora is in the process of improving many of these sometimes-disparate systems through standardisation of the data presented in ‘At A Glance’ and to align the previous colour coding systems to be nationally consistent.”

“These changes are already well under way and while in the past the colours used in some places have differed, in future they will not support ‘black’.”

Whangārei Hospital hit 150% capacity earlier last month. Photo / NZME

The nationally used colour-coded escalation levels will now be changed to green-yellow-amber-red.

“The status of a hospital and ED is dynamic and will change throughout the day. Colour coding systems are blunt tools used in these highly dynamic environments, and the status can change back and forth in minutes throughout a 24-hour period.

“It is a real-time measure that supports the daily flow of patients in hospital. Hospitals are experienced at managing these changes and have processes in place to support this.”

Gibbs said hospitals and Emergency Departments are “always busy environments”, especially during winter.

“Providing care to the local community remains our priority and to be clear, we never turn people away from EDs in any hospital across New Zealand when they need our care.”

Te Whatu Ora did not confirm exactly when the colour-coding system would change, but said it was in the process.

