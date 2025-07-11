The tigers strode past, feet away behind the glass balustrade, with massive chunks of meat hanging menacingly from their jaws during their feeding time.
My scooter was also behaving menacingly by now, its orange light indicating that it was running out of power.
The thought of being stranded in the Southeast Jungle Track in the rain wasn’t appealing.
Luckily, the Auckland Zoo hires out mobility scooters, for which I swapped my Microlite. These were far more robust steeds that handled the terrain with far greater confidence.
The highlight of the zoo foray was the orang-utans. There was a mother and her baby who were hanging out in their trapeze nest beside the glass barricade. Isla put her hand on the glass and the baby orang-utan put its hands on the other side next to hers. It was a moment of red-headed unity.
Zoos in the rain feel more honest. No crowds, no rush – just you and the animals weathering the world together.