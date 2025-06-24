Union delegate and Whangārei Hospital recovery unit registered nurse Odette Matson said the industrial action was about standing up to changes which stripped the public health sector and put resources into private hospitals.

The action is aligned with other health workers, such as senior doctors striking in Northland last week, she said.

Health Minister Simeon Brown wants private hospitals to perform more elective surgeries to help reduce waiting lists, and directed Health NZ to give private hospitals 10-year outsourcing contracts.

But Matson said these moves would simply take the nurses, anaesthetists and surgeons from public hospitals, which would be left treating the most complex patients with less staff.

On top of these broader concerns, a pay offer of less than inflation was also a worry and could lead to further staff shortages, she said.

About 60 nurses took part in the industrial action, garnering plenty of support from passing motorists and pedestrians. Photo / Denise Piper

“There’s nothing I want to do other than be a nurse but I don’t want to go home upset and crying because I’ve failed somebody, or somebody has died because we couldn’t support them.”

Mike Shepherd, acting northern region deputy chief executive, said Health NZ had made what it believed was a fair offer addressing the union’s priority claims, including targeted and general pay increases that were “affordable”.

The Employment Relations Authority recently facilitated bargaining between the two organisations and Health NZ’s offer adopted all of the authority’s recommendations, he said.

While the union said staffing was one issue members were striking over, the current vacancy rate in Whangārei Hospital’s perioperative departments is less than 2% with recruitment occurring for the four vacant roles.

“We remain committed to settlement of the collective agreement and believe the way to achieve this is around the bargaining table.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.