It also highlights problems with the system, such as public hospitals’ roofs leaking every time it rains, he said.

“There’s a GP crisis and a hospital crisis, and the rhetoric of the Government far too often is just to deny the problem and refuse to implement the solution."

He believed fairer wages for doctors and safer staffing levels in hospitals were needed. He rubbished Government claims that neither was affordable, pointing to the tax cuts given to landlords and higher wage earners.

Health Minister Simeon Brown has expressed disappointment with the union, saying the strike will hurt patients.

But Payinda said the support from the public has been “overwhelming”.

“They understand that, despite what Simeon says, public doctors who have chosen to remain in the system, we’re not the ones hurting their wellbeing.”

Public action by those striking included pickets outside Whangārei and Kaitāia Hospitals.

In Whangārei, the doctors were boosted by a combined union rally at Tarewa Park, led by the Council of Trade Unions.

About 50 union members said they supported safe staffing and stopping health cuts, along with more general workers’ rights: better deals for working people, recognition of workers’ rights to organise, recognising kaimahi Māori and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and pay equity.

Health NZ said some appointments affected by the strike will need to be rescheduled, but all hospitals remained open on Thursday and emergency care was available.

