Health NZ and Māori Health Authority: Government announces new team

Health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui says while Pasifika numbers dominated the opening of this outbreak, Māori are dominating the tail.

The team leading the establishment of the new Health New Zealand and Māori Health Authority has been announced.

It is part of reforms that will disestablish the country's 20 district health boards, to be replaced by one new body, Health New Zealand.

The Māori Health Authority will work alongside Health NZ, commissioning for primary, community and kaupapa Māori services.

Health NZ will be chaired by Rob Campbell who has extensive union, public and private sector governance experience.

Sharon Shea and Tipa Mahuta will co chair the Māori Health Authority and Shea will also sit on the Health NZ board.

The body will have a workforce of 80,000 from the 20 DHBs, an annual operating budget of $20 billion and an asset base of about $24 billion.

"This government is building a truly national health system to provide consistent, high-quality health services right across the country. This is another step towards fixing the health system so it works for everyone," Health Minister Andrew Little said.

"The future health system will mean New Zealanders will be able to have equitable access to healthcare to live longer, with the best possible quality of life, no matter who they are or where they live."

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare says this marks a significant milestone in progress towards a more equitable health system.

"The new Māori Health Authority will be a gamechanger for our people. It will grow kaupapa Māori services and give Māori a strong voice in a new system focused on improving the disproportionate health outcomes that have long affected our whanau.

"Tā Mason Durie's steering group worked tirelessly to support this appointment process -Tā Mason in particular has ensured we have secured the best possible candidates and combination of skills and experience for what is needed in our future health system," Henare said.

The new appointments

Sharon Shea, co-chair Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand board member

Shea (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hako) is the current chairwoman of the Bay of Plenty DHB. The ministry says she is an experienced leader across the health, disability and community sector.

Shea became the first permanent Māori Board chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB this year after being the acting chair since March 2020.

Shea was the Northern Regional Health Authority's strategy manager and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori health and development.

She has been a board member and sub-committee chairwoman at Auckland DHB and Northland DHB. And she was chairwoman of the Māori Expert Advisory Group on the Health and Disability Sector Review.

Tipa Mahuta, co-chair Māori Health Authority

Mahuta (Waikato, Maniapoto and Ngapuhi) is the current deputy chairwoman of the Counties Manukau District Health Board. The ministry says she has a background in facilitation, research, policy and community development, and extensive Iwi governance experience.

She held one of the two Māori seats on Waikato Regional Council for seven years.

In 2020, she was appointed co-chairwoman of the Waikato River Authority.

Mahuta is also the chairwoman of the Taumata Arowai Māori Advisory Group and board member with the Te Kotahi Research Centre.

She has served on the boards of the Iwi Māori Council at Waikato DHB and Tainui Group Holdings

Rob Campbell, chair of Health New Zealand

The Ministry of Health says Campbell is an experienced professional director with extensive union, public and private sector governance experience.

He is chairman of Ara Ake Ltd, SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd, Tourism Holdings Ltd, Just Move Trust, WEL Networks, NZ Rural Land Company and Chancellor Auckland University of Technology.

"With his extensive experience leading large organisations these skills will be essential to lead Health New Zealand which will become the country's largest employer," the ministry said.

Board members

Health New Zealand

Rob Campbell (chairman)

Sharon Shea (co-chair of the interim Māori Health Authority)

Amy Adams

Cassandra Crowley

Vui Mark Gosche

Dame Karen Poutasi

Vanessa Stoddart

Dr Curtis Walker

Māori Health Authority