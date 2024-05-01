Auckland hospitality identity and former mayoral contender Leo Molloy has confronted a man who was allegedly wielding a gun after a fracas at his Viaduct bar Headquarters.

The man labelled a “cowboy” by Auckland hospitality identity Leo Molloy has appeared in court charged with brandishing a revolver at Viaduct bar Headquarters.

Mark Rasmussen, of Sunnyvale, appeared in the Auckland District Court today before a registrar where he did not enter a plea to the charges and was remanded on bail ahead of his next appearance on May 22.

Court documents state he allegedly was unlawfully in possession of a .22 calibre revolver on Anzac Day, which police allege he brandished at people at the Customs St West bar.

Police also charged the 23-year-old with assaulting “persons unknown”, court documents say.

He did not seek interim name suppression, the Auckland District Court registry confirmed.

Rasmussen was arrested soon after the incident at Headquarters on April 25 and granted police bail ahead of his first appearance in court.

Molloy earlier described confronting a gun-toting man during the Mea Motu fight night weigh-in on Thursday evening.

“I just saw the gun and thought f*** that, I’m tired of cowboys running this town, infesting the Viaduct, and it’s time we acted to bring this s*** to an end and make these lunatics accountable,” Molloy said.

Earlier this month, a man and a woman were arrested at Headquarters as part of a police investigation into a violent kidnapping on the North Shore.

Three years ago tensions between two gangs erupted in a shooting at the Sofitel Viaduct Harbour, while nightspot Dr Rudi’s just a few minutes walk from Headquarters has also seen a shooting in recent years.

Thursday’s incident unfolded about 7.30pm at Molloy’s Headquarters bar in Customs St West, when staff heard some screaming and yelling outside.

“I went out and told them to f*** off but they told me the same thing.”

By the time Molloy had made it back inside three of the group had made it past security and allegedly attacked a patron.

“Our security bundled all our customers inside the main body of the building and locked the doors as one aggressor had a gun out.

Molloy decided to intervene, so went into the area where the troublemakers were, with backup from one of his security guards.

Both the victim and the alleged aggressors took flight - in opposite directions.

Armed police swarmed the premises and quickly identified the alleged offender from the security footage, Molloy said.

Around midnight, police texted Molloy to tell him a man was in custody and they’d found the gun.

The following morning, two detectives believed to be from the National Organised Crime Group arrived to speak to Molloy about what happened. But they knew more than he did, Molloy said.

A police spokeswoman said no injuries were reported and police are supporting those involved.

A 23-year-old man was found near the bar and arrested without incident, she said.