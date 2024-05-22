Emergency services at Sulphur Point following a boat fire in Tauranga Harbour. Photo / Alex Cairns

A boat is on fire in Tauranga Harbour.

A police spokesperson said officers were attending a boat on fire near Matakana Island.

Coastguard and Fire and Emergency NZ are working to put the fire out. The sole occupant abandoned the boat, and is now out of the water and did not require medical attention, said the spokesperson.

A Port of Tauranga spokeswoman said a small boat was on fire near Matakana Island and a port vessel had gone to assist.

Fire and Emergency has one truck in attendance at the incident, a spokesperson said.

Emergency services are attending a boat fire at Tauranga Harbour. Photo / Alex Cairns







