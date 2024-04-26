Every boxing champ has an amazing trainer in their corner, but only Mea Motu has Zen Peach! Kea Kids News Reporter Eliana takes us ringside to watch Zen in action as Mea wins again. Video / Kea Kids News

By RNZ

Kiwi boxer Mea Motu has taken her record to 19 wins without a defeat after earning a dominant second round stoppage victory over 20-year-old Thai Noppaket Srisawas in Auckland.

The referee mercilessly called time on the Friday night fight, potentially the last time Motu fights in Aotearoa, halfway through the second round as Motu peppered Srisawas with over a dozen unanswered shots.

Srisawas had absolutely no answers for Motu’s power, utilising her jab, uppercut and hook to completely overwhelm her.

It was a one-sided rout for Motu who barely broke a sweat as she dispatched her far younger, and heavier opponent.

Following the bout, Motu sent a stern warning to her fellow female fighters - including IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion, England’s Ellie Scotney (9-0).

“I’m coming Eli Scott, you better watch it, you ain’t seen this Māori girl.”

Motu absorbed almost no damage in a little over three minutes in the ring.

She said she has no ceiling regarding what was next.

“It takes me to the world, and I’m coming to collect all those damn belts, I’ll show you what I’m made of.”

She credited coach Isaac Peach for her sensational rise.

“They have invested in me so much, this is why I’m the champion. It means so much, I have the courage because of you, I want to show the world how bloody great New Zealand is.”

With the IBO Bantamweight champion now chasing super fights overseas, Friday’s 19th career win may mark the end of Motu’s fight career in Aotearoa.

Motu’s name was now able to garner super fights in Australia and Europe which she has spoken out about chasing.

Friday marked a full circle in Motu’s sensational four-year career, in the same venue, ABA Stadium, where she picked up the first of her 19 career wins over Wendy Talbot in 2020.