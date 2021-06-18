Head Hunters gang member Taranaki Fuimaono funeral: Police investigating driving behaviour

More than 300 mourners attended the funeral of Taranaki "Ardie" Fuimaono, a Head Hunters gang member who died shortly after being taken into police custody almost a week ago. Video / Alex Burton

Anyone who put others in danger during the farewell of Head Hunters gang member Taranaki "Ardie" Fuimaono yesterday will be held accountable, police say.

Clouds of smoke from motorcycle burnouts filled the streets outside Grey Lynn's St Joseph's Catholic Church early yesterday afternoon as mourners prepared to travel across the city, including to Avondale and eventually Māngere, where Fuimaono was laid to rest.

There were no arrests but police have footage of incidents and have received information from the public "about some of the driving behaviour exhibited", Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, of Tamaki Makaurau police, said.

"Police will be following this information up to ensure anyone who was seen putting others in danger will be held accountable.

"Anyone with information or who has witnessed any concerning behaviour is encouraged to report it to police by phoning 105."

The scenes outside St Joseph's, shared on social media by passersby, sparked criticism from National Party spokesman Simeon Brown, who said they were another example of gangs becoming "more emboldened".

He also criticised the police decision to temporarily close some roads.

Police temporarily cordoned off major arterial route Great North Rd between Williamson Ave and Coleridge St, with cordons also put in place on Crummer Rd and Coleridge St, as mourners began the journey south to Māngere Lawn Cemetery.

"Everyone has a right to a funeral and to honour their dead but the reality is when streets start being closed and that starts affecting other people's rights to go about their daily business that's something of very serious concern," Brown told Newstalk ZB.

"People need to follow the law."

Some mourners performed burnouts as the procession began following Head Hunters gang member Taranaki Fuimaono's funeral yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Act Party justice spokeswoman Nicole McKee said gang members should be told to "get out of the way of law-abiding Kiwis".

"Why are police shutting down streets, stopping Kiwis going about their everyday lives instead of moving an intimidating gang procession along?"

The cordons were a precaution to help manage traffic and keep people safe, Whittaker said.

Road authorities had earlier warned motorists to avoid the area, or allow for extra travel time.

More than 300 mourners, among them a large number of gang members, gathered for the funeral of the 43-year-old father. Fuimaono died shortly after being taken into police custody six days ago.

There were patches aplenty at the funeral of Head Hunters gang member Taranaki Fuimaono in Auckland yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Patched gang members were among those standing quietly outside St Joseph's as the funeral service took place inside, a Newstalk ZB reporter said.

"It's very quiet at the moment. You could hear a pin drop. Everyone is just mingling.

"You can only hear a couple of laughs now and again. Some people are eating pies, just waiting."

Despite the large gang presence, there were not a lot of police officers on site, the Newstalk ZB reporter said.

However, the police Eagle helicopter had hovered over the area for some time, he said.

Some mourners were seen wearing white, while a large number of gang members were clad in black and wearing their respective gang patches.

Head Hunters gang members at the funeral of one of their own, Taranaki Fuimaono, yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Members of at least six different gangs seemingly called a truce to come together for the funeral.

As well the Head Hunters, members of Hells Angels, Sons of Samoa, the Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs - some of whom are traditional rivals - attended the farewell.

Mourners wearing King Cobra patches were also among those gathered. It's understood Fuimaono was a former KC member.

After leaving St Joseph's, friends and family travelled to other parts of the city to mark Fuimaono's life, including Avondale, before he was laid to rest at Māngere Lawn Cemetery.



The wake followed at Pt Chevalier Pirates Rugby League Club.

Police cars and motorbikes were seen patrolling the area, but not stopping at the club, a Herald reporter outside said.

The service sheet from Taranaki "Ardie" Fuimaono's funeral. Photo / Supplied

A family service for Fuimaono was held at St Joseph's on Thursday night, with a service sheet including photos of him as a boy, a young man and later as a father of young children.

His coffin included the Samoan flag painted on the side of it.

Fuimaono, of Westmere, was arrested last Saturday evening and later died in Auckland City Hospital.

They were providing support for his family, police said.

A critical investigation has begun to establish the circumstances surrounding Fuimaono's death.

The matter has also been reported to the Independent Police Conduct Authority, WorkSafe NZ and the coroner.