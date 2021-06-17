Police briefly close road in downtown Auckland after reports of a person with a gun

Police were called to Hobson St, in the Auckland CBD, after reports of a person seen with a gun. Image / Google

Police have reopened a main road in downtown Auckland after responding to reports of a person seen with a gun in the area.

Part of Hobson St was closed off just after 6am, when officers were seen descending on a section of the road outside Sky City.

"A member of the public thought they saw someone with a firearm," a police spokeswoman said.

Newstalk ZB host Kate Hawkesby said the road was completely closed for some time, creating a large build up of traffic.

"About four cop cars parked horizontally across the road, blocking all traffic to the motorway.

"The cops immediately got out of their cars and starting yelling on loud hailers and there was a lot of yelling back.

"This went on for some time. We didn't know what was going on, but we were all trapped in the middle of it in our cars."

Hawkesby said queuing motorists eventually got out of their cars to ask Police what was going on.

"They said they were making some arrests but you need to get back in your cars."

Police said they located a person - but no firearm was found and "no issues".

A short time later the road was opened to one lane of traffic. The road has now fully reopened.