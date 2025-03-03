Head Hunter gang member’s death in cells: Police too slow to perform CPR, call ambulance - watchdog

He was placed into an induced coma overnight and medical staff who treated him found 26g of methamphetamine in his underwear.

Police were called and the following day Fuimaono was discharged from hospital and taken into custody about 6pm.

Six hours later, the 43-year-old was found unresponsive in a cell at the Auckland police custody unit.

Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he died in Auckland Hospital a short time later.

At the time of his death, he was a senior member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang and about to stand trial on serious methamphetamine charges.

His funeral in Grey Lynn was attended by hundreds of family members and friends, including mourners from rival gangs, and made headlines because of the convoy of motorcycles riding across Auckland.

The Herald has previously revealed how the Government health and safety regulator WorkSafe NZ prosecuted police for allegedly failing in their duty of care, those exposing an individual to risk of death or injury.

But the case was dropped on the eve of the trial in September last year after WorkSafe no longer believed the prosecution was no longer in the public interest for a combination of reasons.

One reason given was because another agency, the Independent Police Conduct Authority, holds the mandate to investigate deaths in custody.

This morning, the IPCA has released its final report which reveals new details about the death of Fuimaono and is critical of how police staff monitored his welfare.

The autopsy report stated the cause of death was the “combined effects of obesity, hypertension and obstructive sleep apnoea in a setting of methamphetamine and tramadol use”, and medical experts said Fuimaono’s death may have been unavoidable.

While the IPCA said police staff were not medical professionals and could not be expected to diagnose a medical condition, detainees are considered vulnerable and police must provide them with “necessaries” such as medical treatment.

Better known as Ardie, Taranaki Fuimaono was 43 when he died in June 2021. Photo / Supplied

In the case of Fuimaono, the IPCA said the police incorrectly completed an evaluation form which was “missing vital information”. This meant that Fuimaono was checked every two hours, instead of every 10 to 15 minutes.

Custody evaluations are completed soon after a detainee arrives in a custody unit. Officers record the detainee’s behaviour, mental and physical health indicators for the purpose of establishing the level of care and monitoring required.

The first question for the arresting officer to answer is: ‘Are you aware of any medical or psychological reasons that indicate the person in custody may require special care or may be at risk while in custody?’

The answer given by the police for Fuimaono was ‘no’.

“We are unsure who recorded this, however, the correct answer to the question was clearly ‘yes’,” according to the IPCA report.

“Mr Fuimaono had just been released from hospital where he had been in an induced coma earlier that day.”

The evaluation report noted that Fuimaono was “calm and cooperative”, denied any thoughts of self-harm, denied being under the influence of drugs and was “alert and coherent”.

However, the report failed to mention he had been in an induced coma, the cause of his stomach pain was undiagnosed, that drugs had been found in his system during his hospital stay, or the possibility that Fuimaono suffered from sleep apnoea.

The evaluation form was then approved by a sergeant, the officer in charge of the custody unit, with a handwritten note that said: “Medical notes provided by Auckland Hospital - nil concerns”.

“We find it concerning [the sergeant] reached the conclusion there were ‘nil concerns’ given what he knew,” the IPCA wrote in its findings.

The inaccurate evaluation meant that Fuimaono was placed on a ‘not in need of specific care’ monitoring regime. This meant that staff were supposed to check him ‘at least’ every two hours.

The IPCA said this was “inappropriate” and Fuimaono should have been placed on ‘frequent monitoring’, which would have ensured he was checked about every 10 to 15 minutes.

In response, the police argued that staff relied on the fact that Fuimaono had been assessed by medical professionals at Auckland Hospital who deemed him well enough to be released into the care of police.

The IPCA agreed, but with a twist.

“In our view, this led to staff discounting or dismissing the signs that Mr Fuimaono was unwell while conducting checks…Officers failed to recognise Mr Fuimaono was unwell during checks and by using the CCTV footage available. Officers should have recognised this and ensured he received medical treatment earlier.”

Some of the assumptions made by police were that Fuimaono was still under the influence of drugs.

Footage from the security cameras show that Fuimaono appeared medically distressed, unsteady and unwell over several hours, according to the IPCA.

“He was visibly struggling to take deep breaths and made at least three unsuccessful attempts to sit up before laying back down on his side,” the report said.

“He moved to the cell door, where he stood slumped over before staggering around the cell. Upon sitting back on the bed, Mr Fuimaono was swaying, slipping, and struggling to sit back up.”

At 11.49pm, Fuimaono slid off the mattress onto the floor, visibly struggling to breathe.

From 11.55pm, he lay completely still and was unresponsive when checked by a police officer 15 minutes later. It had been about 47 minutes since his last check.

More than 300 mourners attended the funeral of Taranaki 'Ardie' Fuimaono, who was a member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang, in June 2021. Photo / Alex Burton

Once he was discovered, the IPCA said the police were slow to act. It took one minute and 20 seconds for an officer to enter the cell, and another 20 seconds before his pulse was checked.

Another three minutes passed before a defibrillator was brought to the cell and the ambulance was called. In total, around five minutes had passed before police started CPR. This was too long, according to the IPCA.

“The evidence is that the officers were unlikely to be able to save Mr Fuimaono’s life once they found him to be unresponsive. However, this would not be the case for all detainees who suffer medical events,” said the IPCA.

“Custody staff must always seek to provide urgent medical assistance to detainees as soon as possible after they are found to be unresponsive.”

In response to the IPCA report, Inspector Grae Anderson, the relieving Auckland City district commander, said police are responsible for more than 120,000 people who come into custody units across New Zealand each year in an often challenging and complex environment.

“Police have a duty of care to those who come into our custody, and we acknowledge there were learnings from this incident.

“As a direct result of what occurred, police have updated training to staff, and now ensure that we give stronger weighting to recent hospital admissions when assessing the level of care required for a detainee in similar circumstances.”

Anderson said police remain committed to continuous improvement in custody units and have implemented a raft of significant changes over the last few years, including the creation of a National Custody Team (NCT) which provides national oversight of the policy, practice, and training for all Police staff.

“Police continues to work with all relevant stakeholders including WorkSafe, and the IPCA to look for opportunities to constantly improve our approach to the custody of people detained by police.”

The death of Taranaki Fuimaono is also the subject of coronial proceedings.

Jared Savage is an award-winning journalist who covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006, and is the author of Gangland and Gangster’s Paradise.