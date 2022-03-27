Fellow Te Awamutu Rugby Club mates perform a haka for Mark Sanders as the hearse drives by. Video / Caitlan Johnston

At a funeral today for fishing tragedy victim Mark Sanders it became clear the Waikato man will be remembered for how funny he always was.

More than a hundred people gathered in Te Awamutu to bid farewell to Sanders who lost his life when the fishing charter boat Enchanter sank off North Cape last Sunday night in heavy seas. Four others died in the tragic accident.

During the funeral service people laughed away tears and laughed simultaneously as memories were shared.

His service was held at Alexandra House Chapel and a fishing boat sat in the courtyard of the funeral home during the proceedings.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral was invite only and capped at 100 guests.

However, Sanders left a much greater mark on the community.

He was a builder, rugby player and a horse trainer as well as a passionate fisherman.

Long-time friend and owner of Storyteller Bar & Eatery Kane Osborne and his wife Bridie closed the doors today so that all of Sander's friends could gather together to watch a livestream of the funeral.

Many of them had known Sanders since they were kids and played rugby with him at Te Awamutu Sports - the club he played more than 100 games for.

Both ends of Storyteller Bar & Eatery in Te Awamutu were full as friends tuned into Mark Sanders' funeral livestream. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A fellow rugby mate, who wished to remain anonymous, said Sanders was the life and soul of the team.

"He was just an absolute character – always rapping, commentating and bringing people together for a laugh," they said.

In an emotional final goodbye, the crowd at the bar performed a haka for Sanders as the hearse drove by.

Sanders will especially be missed by his wife Megan and three children, Reese, Sienna and Ali as well as his parents Gael and Graeme and older siblings Craig and Debbie.

"Mark you've left an irreplaceable hole in all of our lives," said Craig.

Seventeen-year-old Reese, Sander's oldest child, said she could talk for hours about her dad but weren't enough words to tell how much she loved him.

"I know he'll be looking down on us and loving us more and more each day," she said.

Mark Sanders with his wife Megan and family Ali, Reese and Sienna. Photo / Supplied

The children spoke about funny moments they had with their dad - one time he had nearly worn their mum's activewear out on a family walk and he would always remind them that they were not the person they are today without him.

Sanders was on the trip of a lifetime on the Enchanter - a trip he'd dreamed about going on for years. He was keen to catch a big one.

A Givealittle page to help support Sanders family has raised nearly $34,000.

A friend said the generosity came down to the "massive footprint" Sanders had left over the last couple of decades.