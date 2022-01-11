It's serious stuff trying 25 different beers. Today, reporter Belinda Feek and Raglan man Kevin Holmes are trying five IPAs. Photo / Mike Scott

Herald reporter and beer aficionado Belinda Feek is on a mission - to sample as many fine summer brews as possible and educate her sceptical mate Kevin along the way. Welcome to day three: hazy IPA.

They were ridiculed when they first arrived on the scene, but the hazy IPA has since won the hearts of many.

Now a permanent addition to almost craft beer brewery, the hazy offers a thick, citrus, juicy taste with some explosive creamy hop flavour.

Plenty of breweries are having fun with it, some almost making you cross-eyed.

In November, Wellington's Garage Project produced a triple hazy IPA celebrating 10 years in the brew game, aptly named 10. It's also 10 per cent abv. Meanwhile, Urbanaut Brewery chalked up a triple hazy IPA at a whopping 14.9 per cent.

And more than 100 hazies were entered in this year's New World Beer & Cider Awards, with Garage Project and Behemoth featuring in the top 30.

These five hazy IPAs are being sampled today, a selection from as north as Waipu to as south as Wellington. Photo / Mike Scott

Hazy IPAs are my favourite kind of brew, so today is a good day.

Lakeman - 5 o'clock somewhere Hazy IPA - 6 per cent

A beer brewed to be enjoyed any time of the day, hence the name.

Kevin - "Don't wait till 5 o'clock, you can drink this anytime." 4.5/5

Belinda - "Stronger in flavour, yet hops are subtle. Best enjoyed with some salt and vinegar chips." - 4/5

Garage Project - Tiny - 0.5 per cent

Big flavour without the booze, tiny but mighty. Pair with summer salads or seafood.

Kevin - "An awesome non-alcohol option with all the taste of a refreshing cold beer." 4.8/5

Belinda - "Wow, what an interesting flavour. Bit of punch there but hard to reconcile against the other big boys." 3.5/5

McLeod's Brewery - Unfiltered IPA 802 #37 - 6.8 per cent

The brewers took a big dip in the tropical pool, made with a juicy Pina Colada-esque brew.

Kevin - "Hits the taste palate, nice drop." 4.9/5

Belinda - "If you want a hazy with some punchy juice, saddle up and catch a ride with this one." - 4.5/5

Good George Brewing per cent - Fog city hazy IPA - 5.8 per cent

The brewery's tribute to the rolling fog that regularly turns up in the Waikato winter months.

Kevin - "Certainly has the wow factor, refreshing and unique taste." 4.5/5

Belinda - "Less abv, but similar punch in flavour as McLeod's 802. Could sit on this all night. 4/5

Behemoth Brewing - Something hazy IPA - 5.9 per cent

He's got a brother called something hoppy and this one uses all the brewery's favourite hops.

Kevin - "Really smooth, tasty. Great to have while tucking into a barbecue." 4/5

Belinda - "Subtle hops, a beer for everyone including those who haven't tried hazy before." 4.5/5