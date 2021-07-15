Hawke's Bay's farmer protest: Huge traffic back-up as hundreds roll into Hastings

Groundswell protest ready to roll in Hastings. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Hundreds of Hawke's Bay farmers have rolled into Hastings for a Howl of a Protest.

Traffic was at noon building on State Highway 51 kilometres back to Pakipaki as the Groundswell NZ protesters congregated near the Hastings racecourse.

Two hours beforehand, vehicles were already lining up on Hastings' Railway Rd. They were expected to convoy through Hastings via Omahu Rd and the Hawke's Bay Expressway about 12.30pm, before parking up at the Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana.

Signs including 'Black Utes Matter' and 'Bureacracy is the art of making the possible impossible' could be seen on the backs of vehicles.

A Black Utes Matter sign at the farmers' protest in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

A reporter at the scene said the Railway Rd meet-up already had hundreds of vehicles parked up as at noon.

Hawke's Bay coordinator Chris Miles there are almost 50 such protests expected throughout New Zealand.

Miles said the was a misconception the protest was about the government tariff on high-emission vehicles when Groundswell had several issues.

"It is the government putting a lot of unworkable regulations and laws, foisting them upon these people and upsetting their livelihoods," he said.

