There was no shortage of family fun to be had in Hawke’s Bay this Easter weekend as hundreds sampled succulent seafood and were blown away by delightful dance displays.
Spells of wet weather didn’t stop punters from getting a taste of the ocean at the inaugural Salty Palate festival at the Old Church in Meeanee, while the Napier Municipal Theatre was the perfect place to watch talented young artists at the popular Napier Performing Arts Easter Festival competition.
Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was out and about capturing some of the best moments.