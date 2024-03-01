Mark your calendars and get ready to experience Salty Palate - A Seafood Celebration in Hawke's Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 1 pm to 7 pm at The Old Church.

Kiwis can’t get enough of seafood.

It’s not surprising, after all we are surrounded by the ocean giving us easy access to delicious fresh food.

So if your mouth is watering just thinking about some salty delights you will love the new event set to make waves in Hawke’s Bay.

New Zealand’s newest seafood festival, Salty Palate, is the brainchild of Greg Howie from Etiquette and James Orton from Orton’s.

“I have been concepting the event for a couple of years,,” Howie said.

He approached James from Orton’s Catering and Marcus from Saltwater Seafoods and they were keen to come on board.

“So prepare your taste buds and get ready to dive into a culinary adventure as the inaugural Salty Palate Seafood celebration is coming to Hawke’s Bay.”

Salty Palate is not your ordinary kaimoana event; it’s a celebration that aims to immerse you in the world of seafood. Set against the stunning backdrop of The Old Church grounds and surrounds, this celebration promises to be an “experiential-focused” event.

The festival is not just about celebrating seafood. It’s also about preserving the environment.

“Salty Palate supports Sustainable Coastlines, an organisation dedicated to preserving and protecting our precious marine ecosystems. By attending the festival you’re not just enjoying delicious seafood, you’re also contributing to a noble cause,” Howie said.

“We also know that there are people out there with different tastes so we will be catering for every palate.

“Whether you’re a seafood connoisseur or a casual seafood enthusiast, you’ll find dishes that will delight your taste buds.

“From oysters to lobster rolls, the festival promises a seafood experience like no other. And don’t forget, those of you that don’t enjoy the bounty of the ocean can still purchase the seafood alternative ticket.”

He says Hawke’s Bay’s access to seafood is second to none. “We are so lucky to be able to get our seafood from ocean to plate in such a sustainable way. Saltwater Seafoods does this so well.”

Salty Palate will be set against the stunning backdrop of The Old Church grounds and surrounds.

The festival runs from 1pm to 7pm on March 30, 2024.

“People can arrive whenever they like. There will be multiple food stations so you can decide which one to start at. Get your dish and a beverage match and then take your time enjoying it before moving on to the next station.

“There will be live music and lawn games and you will also be able to buy lobster, oyster and crayfish rolls.”

Howie, who has been in the event industry for more than 10 years, switched from concert to food and wine and is loving working with the “amazing food and wine industry”.

He says setting up a new event can be a bit daunting.

“It’s like trying to sell your dream. There are no photos or videos from previous events to paint the picture for people you are trying to get onboard. We aim to build and grow Salty Palate and are hopeful that it will become an iconic New Zealand event just like the Bluff Oyster Festival and the Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival.

“Tickets are selling well with first release tickets sold out and we have people coming from around the country.”

He says he loves creating experiences where people try something different.

“I love seeing it all come together, people out of their homes enjoying themselves, meeting new people and trying new food. It also generates money in the region which has a great knock-on effect.

“So don’t wait until the last minute to get your tickets because you might miss out.”

Ticket from www.etiquette.nz/events/salty-palate