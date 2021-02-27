Hawke's Bay's cancellations and closures after Government announces alert level 2 change

Splash Planet is closed, and the Puketapu Fair is off. Photo / Patrick O'Sullivan

Events are already starting to be cancelled as Hawke's Bay prepares to move into alert level 2 from 6am on Sunday.

Auckland will go into alert level 3 lockdown for seven days from 6am on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The rest of the country will go into level 2 for a week from 6am tomorrow morning.

It comes after a new Covid-19 case was detected in the Auckland community this afternoon. The new case, 20, went to the GP in the afternoon on Friday for a Covid test - then went to the gym after that.

Ardern said that was "frustrating".

Health officials have also confirmed tonight another Covid community case - the mother of Saturday afternoon's case.

She is isolating and asymptomatic.

CANCELLATIONS:

The Puketapu Auction and Fair planned for Sunday is now cancelled, fair organisers wrote on its Facebook page:

"We will know that you will all be disappointed and we thank the numerous people that have put in a huge effort to make this event possible."

POSTPONEMENTS:

The change in Alert Levels means Sunday's ISPS Handa Men's Premiership game between Hawke's Bay United v Eastern Suburbs AFC is postponed. It was set to be the team's final game as a club.

Hawke's Bay United wrote: "We are obviously disappointed in the turn of events this evening but our thoughts, first & foremost, are with the New Zealand public & their safety."

CLOSURES:

Hastings District Council said Splash Planet will be closed on Sunday and will remain closed next weekend, March 6 and 7.

To find answers to frequently asked questions relating to other Hastings District Council services and facilities impacted by Covid-19 at Level 2 please see the council's Covid-19 FAQs page https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/covid-19/faqs/

UNCERTAIN:

Crowded House, Church Road, March 6: No official public statement had been made by organisers about the status of the show on Saturday night.

Land Rover Horse of the Year (March 9-14) wrote on Facebook: " With Auckland moving to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2 we ask that you give us 48 hours to work through all possible scenarios. We will keep you updated if there is any change."

