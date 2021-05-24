Hawke's Bay swells set to kick up as high as five metres as storm creates risk of coastal flooding

Rainbow over Napier, May 24. Photo / Warren Buckland

A MetService swell warning is in force for Hawke's Bay this week with the seas expected to peak on Wednesday evening – reaching around five metres.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said the easterly swell and storm tides increasing over the next few days could lead to some coastal erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.

"The combination of the big swell and the king tide could potentially bring a chance of coastal inundation to parts of the east coast, which is something to keep an eye on," he said.

Tuesday's expected swells along the north and east coast of the North Island. Photo / WeatherWatch.co.nz

A WeatherWatch.co.nz spokesperson said the big offshore low, large waves and king tides are all going to contribute to the risk of serious beach erosion in some parts of northeastern New Zealand in the next few days.

"Easterly waves of four to six metres are pushing in across eastern beaches from Northland to Coromandel Peninsula, East Cape, Gisborne and down to Hawke's Bay and even Wairarapa, with dangerous currents and messy surf due to the strong, sometimes gale, south east winds," he said.

A dominant southeasterly wind and rain is also expected to remain stationary over the region, Lee said.

He said there is a deep low-pressure system sitting off the northeast of the North Island which has been driving in the wind, and will only "slightly ease" throughout the working week.

Due to the wind direction, Lee said most of the Bay will be affected by the weather.

Napier Port has restricted shipping at 5 Wharf for the duration of the swell event. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It doesn't look like much of the Bay will be sheltered," he said.

"Further areas North are more likely to have the bigger swells – like Mahia because it's closer to where the pressure is coming from."

Napier Port said it was expecting that shipping at its container terminal (5 Wharf) would be restricted for the duration of the swell event.

A Napier Port spokesperson said given the shipping restrictions, container export receival open times will be "significantly delayed".

"The port isn't closed, but we are constantly assessing the conditions in regards to shipping."

Temperatures in Hastings and Mahia will reach a high of between 14C and 16C throughout the week.

Napier will be slightly warmer with day temperatures reaching highs of between 16C and 17C and overnight temperatures cooling from 11C to 8C from Tuesday to Saturday.