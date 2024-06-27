Sheep huddled at the bottom of a tree surrounded by flood waters in Poukawa in the Hastings District were saved by an unlikely source – social media.
Hastings District Council board member for the Kahuranaki Ward Marcus Buddo immediately grabbed his car keys after he saw a post about the sheep on a local Facebook page around 9.30am on Wednesday, realising the sheep were near his family’s property.
Buddo said he didn’t know what he would find when he arrived at State Highway 2, between Poukawa Rd and Te Hauke Rd around 15 minutes later.
“I drove past and looked at them and thought ‘crap they are going to have to move’.”
Between them, they carried 10 sheep out of the water and were able to make the others swim.
Buddo said the paddock was on a slope and being grazed and the sheep had made their way under the trees into the drier spot.
“It’s no fault of the farmer in this case, it’s not like the paddock was low-lying.”
He said by the time the sheep realised there was a problem “they were part way up the tree and didn’t really want to walk or swim out”.
Buddo was surprised that the follow-up Facebook post to let people know the sheep had been saved had been popular, but was happy he could lend a hand.
