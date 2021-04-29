Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Hawke's Bay rent increases are now the highest in NZ. Here's the impact that's having

5 minutes to read
Rick and Marama Haira and their five children Ariki, Tai, Destiny, Karaitiana and Rawiri are struggling to find a rental in Hawke's Bay after their current rental sold. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rick and Marama Haira and their five children Ariki, Tai, Destiny, Karaitiana and Rawiri are struggling to find a rental in Hawke's Bay after their current rental sold. Photo / Warren Buckland

Shannon Johnstone
By:

Reporter

One family of seven is back to the "degrading" struggle to find their seventh rental home in two years since shifting to Hawke's Bay.

Marama Haira is working woman who takes pride in her home

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.