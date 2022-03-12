Paul Pay died in Hawke's Bay Regional Prison. Photo / NZME

A remand prisoner committed suicide in Hawke's Bay Regional Prison after his multiple sclerosis and chronic pain became intolerable, a coroner has found.

Coroner Peter Ryan has determined that the death of Paul John Beban Pay, who was found dead in his cell at breakfast time on 17 April 2020, was self-inflicted.

Pay, 41, a father of two, was separated from his wife, socially isolated and estranged from his parents and brother, the coroner's report said.

He was sent to prison on remand following a domestic incident in November 2019 during which he said he wanted to be killed by the police who attended.

He was assessed by mental health professionals and was "not considered to be actively suicidal", the coroner said, but prison officers checked him frequently because of statements he had made about dying.

Over the following months he was moved several times in and out of the Intervention and Support Unit.

Prison officers who dealt with Pay over his last few weeks informed the Prison Inspectorate that they saw no indication that he was considering self-harm.

Nor did a prisoner who had spent time with him in his last few days, including just before the prison lock-up on the afternoon of his final day alive.

The coroner said that Pay suffered from multiple sclerosis which affected his mobility and balance, and chronic pain which interfered with his sleep.

Pay complained of pain and exhaustion throughout his time in prison. He had good days and bad days.

Sometimes he was able to walk independently in his unit; on others he was unable to get out of bed and prison officers would give his meals to him there.

"While only Mr Pay knows the specific reasons for his decision (to end his life), it can be inferred … that he found it intolerable to continue living with his medical condition and the chronic pain," Coroner Ryan said.

Looking for support? It's available

• Call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

• Call PlunketLine 24/7 on 0800 933 922

• Depression helpline: Freephone 0800 111 757

• Healthline: 0800 611 116 (available 24 hours, 7 days a week and free to callers throughout New Zealand, including from a mobile phone)

• Lifeline: 0800 543 35

• Samaritans: 0800 726 666