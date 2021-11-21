Hawke's Bay police operation: Chopper called to find driver on the run

A helicopter from Gisborne lands on Hastings Boys' High School grounds to pick up police for an operation in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

A helicopter has been dispatched as part of a significant police operation in Hawke's Bay related to a driver on the run.

Flaxmere Primary School and Irongate Primary School were earlier locked down as a precaution but have since been reopened, police confirmed about noon on Monday.

The incident is thought to have started in Flaxmere but police vehicles have now been spotted in Napier as well. Some of the police involved in the incident are armed.

A helicopter has been dispatched and landed at Hastings Boys' High School before picking up passengers - understood to be police.

An armed police officer chats to traffic in Flaxmere on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police confirmed the chopper was linked to the operation.

A police spokesperson said the event was still unfolding, as such police were limited in what they could say.

"Police are responding to a serious incident."

Police were trying to locate a "priority offender", the spokesperson said.

She confirmed armed police staff were responding.

"Police are using a range of resources to locate the priority offender."

MORE TO COME