Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Fire callouts to Awatoto reduced after debris cleared

Video from 2018: 7.5 million tonnes of sediment, much of it with forestry slash, flowing into Hawke Bay. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The number of fire callouts to the beachfront in Awatoto, Napier, has sharply reduced after crews cleared debris.

A post by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council on social media said about 3000 tonnes or 100 truckloads of wood was cleared over four weeks from the southern part of Marine Parade from Awatoto to Te Awa.

The effort was a collaboration between the Silt Recovery Taskforce, Napier City Council, the Department of Conservation and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).

“The wood was stacked and then controlled fires were lit with crews working some 24-hour shifts to manage the burning,” the post said.

The post said Fenz had already seen a big difference in callouts along the beach with only two call outs so far this year after a spate of risky beach fires in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle last year.

Art Deco Trust seeking volunteers

The Art Deco Trust is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to become guides, greeters, and ambassadors for Art Deco-related events and services in Napier.

People who sign up will be able to discover the rich history of Napier’s Art Deco quarter and make a positive impact on the community.

No prior qualifications are necessary, and the Art Deco Trust will provide all training.

Those who are interested can also attend one of the upcoming volunteer open days at 7 Tennyson Street in Napier.

These events will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 9-12pm and on Monday, March 25, at the same time.

Youth Council selected

Seventeen young people have been selected to represent Hastings’ younger generation on this year’s Hastings Youth Council, with six of them returning from last year.

Lindisfarne College student Chris Proctor, now in his second year on the council, was elected chair at a meeting last week.

“I joined Youth Council to give rangatahi a voice at the table, so it’s a tremendous honour to now have the opportunity to give back to my community in this way,” he said.

Hastings councillor and youth advisor Wendy Schollum said this year was pivotal for the youth council.

“With a tailored focus on political education, our young leaders will gain deep insights into the mechanics of local government, enhancing their capacity to contribute meaningfully to our community’s future.”