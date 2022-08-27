Local Focus: Wendy Schollum on Candidate Camera

Wendy Schollum is defending her seat as a Hastings District Councillor.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Wendy Schollum's views on the housing crisis and living costs, and our less important quickfire questions

Hastings District Councillor Wendy Schollum is defending her seat in the Havelock North-Hastings ward.

Schollum, a mother of two young children, says her children give her the courage to run for election again.

"I was a really good example of what happens with young people and Hawke's Bay. I grew up in Hastings, but when it came time for me to start my life, I had to leave Hawke's Bay for those opportunities, because they just didn't exist here at that time," she says in this Local Focus video.

She moved back to Hawke's Bay when she started to have a family.

"I want to make sure that my children don't have to do that. If they want to live here, they can do that. Because there'll be housing and employment and wonderful cultural opportunities here for them. "