Napier’s Marine Parade to be cleared of woody debris following risky fires

7.5 million tonnes of sediment, much of it with forestry slash, flowing into Hawke Bay. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The beach along Napier’s Marine Parade will be cleared of woody debris over the next month following a spate of risky fires.

People had been using the debris left behind by Cyclone Gabrielle as fuel for beach fires, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said.

“We’re finding large logs that are charred, and seeing fires being regularly lit in the area which is a fire risk for the beach and community,” silt recovery taskforce lead Darren de Klerk said.

The taskforce was leading the clean-up, working with Napier City Council and Fire and Emergency (Fenz).

Contractors would begin stacking and burning wood this week, working along a six-kilometre stretch from Awatoto north, ending at the Foreshore Reserve Freedom Camping Carpark, the council said.

“Any burning will follow Fenz guidance, and if a restricted fire season is put in place, crews will shred the material and cart it offsite,” it said.

“Where the wood will be burnt, the team will follow Fenz guidance, and will only burn when the conditions are suitable and wind is blowing away from the shore.”

Woody debris on the beach by Napier's Marine Parade. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The public was urged not to light open fires this summer, said Fenz Hawke’s Bay community risk manager Nigel Hall.

“There is cause for concern with temperatures rising, and our crews are spending a lot of time attending beach fires.

“We need the public to be responsible and vigilant and not set fires that are going to require our attendance.

“In these conditions, fires will spread rapidly, grass and scrub are easily ignited, and fires will be difficult to control.”