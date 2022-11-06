Red Steel employee Zayne Pullan is completing some of the most challenge projects the company has ever seen. Photo / Supplied

A Napier steel worker has been recognised as the best apprentice in New Zealand's structural steel industry.

Red Steel employee Zayne Pullan started his apprenticeship with the Napier-based steel construction business in 2019 and quickly impressed.

Workshop manager Alister Varcoe said Pullan had grown in his ability to fabricate and weld complex, heavy structural steel items with a can-do attitude.

"Zayne is now one of our leading fabricators and completes with ease some of the most challenging fabrication and welding projects that Red Steel has ever seen."

Varcoe said Pullan's positive attitude towards work, coupled with his ability to bring fresh ideas to the table, made him a highly valuable employee. He quickly became proficient at interpreting drawings and ensuring the safe handling of structural steel components.

Steel Construction New Zealand's Apprentice of the Year award celebrates those whose skills, drive and willingness to learn has helped them to achieve outstanding outcomes.

The award also reflects the industry's commitment to upskilling young members of the trade and investing in the future of the local structural steel industry, which is crucial given the impact of Covid on New Zealand-grown capability.

Chair David Moore said it was pleasing to see more and more young people choosing a trade as a career path.

"People have come to realise that there are many successful careers in the trades, which can be attributed to New Zealand's strong construction sector, and increased demand for high levels of performance and delivery capability.

"As a well-established industry we have a responsibility to ensure we pass on our skills and experience to the next generation of structural steel specialists to safeguard the future of the sector and support our economic recovery."

And the industry is walking the talk - 70 per cent of structural steel contractors employ an average of five apprentices.