A Hawke's Bay Lotto player has won both the Lotto and Powerball second division prizes. Photo / Dean Purcell

A lucky Lotto player in Hawke's Bay is $39,728 richer after two second division wins in one night.

The winner was one of seven Lotto second division winners who won $28,096 each in Wednesday night's draw. They also picked the Powerball number, winning $11,632 from Powerball's second division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.