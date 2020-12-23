Hawke's Bay iwi backing South Island freshwater claim

The Clutha River in the Lawrence area, Otago. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Kahungunu is backing a South Island iwi's claim for shared control and management of freshwater with the Crown.

Ngāti Kahungunu says taiwhenua, settlement groups, marae, hapū and roopu have agreed to support, join and promote the Ngāi Tahu claim which is seeking co-control and management of freshwater.

The claim could have far-reaching implications for commercial and private use of freshwater, with many iwi of the view that Maori should have a voice in how freshwater is used.

"The state of our rivers and the state of our whenua have been so degraded over the last 50 years and we need an urgent response because the current government regimes have been slow to address these issues," Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said.

"We want to ensure that Papatuanuku and our rivers and our waiora are nurtured from now on to support successive generations over the next thousand years of Takitimu existence."

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said an urgent response is needed to protect and nurture rivers. Photo / Warren Buckland

On October 27, Ngāi Tahu lodged a statement of claim in the High Court at Christchurch.

Rangatiratanga as a concept can be translated to mean leadership, authority, or autonomy for example. However, it is not ownership, it is a practice with rights, responsibilities and obligations.

Te Runanga o Ngāi Tahu, the representative body of Ngāi Tahu, and 15 tribal leaders have asked the courts to make declarations that the iwi have shared authority with the Crown over policy and management of the waterways.

It also seeks costs, as well as declarations that recognise the Crown's failings, namely breaching its good faith obligations.