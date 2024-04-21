Florence Smith performs her song 'Broke with Rubies' for the first time with other members of the song writing class during the National Youth Drama School held at Havelock North High School.

The April school holidays welcomed the return of the National Youth Drama School to Havelock North for the week-long intensive arts programme.

Students from as far north as Whangārei and as far south as Gore and Invercargill flocked to Havelock North High School for eight days of performing arts.

Florence Smith participated in the National Youth Drama School songwriting class. Photo / Paul Taylor

The young performers were tutored by industry professionals who helped with their development in film, theatre, technical theatre, songwriting, dance, circus skills and performance poetry.

Among the tutors were Michael Fenner, an educator from the Globe Theatre in London, and Sam Brooks, a New Zealand playwright.

Artistic director Ben Fagan was amazed at the talent of the 2024 group and said there was no better place to host the event than in Hawke’s Bay.

“It could only happen in Hawke’s Bay, there is something about the hospitality and the campus in Havelock North - it makes it an attractive proposition for parents and teachers,” Fagan said.

The 190 students split their week between Havelock North High School and Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre and worked on different skills and specialities.

“It’s an opportunity for all these young people to see that you can have a life in the performing arts,” Fagan said.

He said the week had a massive impact on the students’ lives: “They are set on a different course because of National Youth Drama School.

“It is important to celebrate the creativity of our young people and the passion of our young people to tell stories.”

Tessa Livingston tutors a group of students during the voice class. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fagan said the 2024 group had a “positive vibe” and was “full of life, excitement and focus”.

The students finished the week with performances to showcase their newly learned skills.

