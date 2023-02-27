The National Youth Drama School is back for 2023. Photo / Supplied

The National Youth Drama School (NYDS), now in its 33rd year, is back up and running in 2023.

For eight days in April, during the first week of the school holiday, a group of 14-18-year-olds will descend on Havelock North High School and be put through their paces in a variety of disciplines, including acting skills, musical theatre, Shakespeare, drag performance, lighting and sound, and songwriting. In all there are 16 disciplines to choose from.

The eight days culminate in several public presentations in the high school’s auditorium, around the compound, and at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre

Administrator Tricia Johnstone says the NYDS is coming back better than ever.

“As a newbie to the job, I’m blown away by the enthusiasm of these young performers — bountiful in talent and aroha. I also feel privileged to be working with an amazing team of professional tutors who, like the students, are coming from all parts of the motu (country) — from Cape Reinga to the Bluff.”

Since NYDS was set up in 1991 to coincide with the surge of drama in the high school curriculum, about 4500 students have attended, some of them three or four times.

NYDS, along with other similar projects such as the Sheilah-Winn Shakespeare Festival, has also been hugely influential in opening up the minds of the participants to the performing arts as a career, not just an enjoyable recreation.

The testimonies of parents and students themselves bear witness to this.

Artistic director Claire Keys says they call themselves the NYDS family (whanau) for a reason.

“It’s a celebration of diversity! There are no prizes, no awards, no big division between our wonderful tutors and the students. The result is that we, primarily, boost their confidence and try to draw the very best out of each individual, while extending and challenging them.”

Students from outside the Bay are either billeted or stay at the Hereworth Hostel, and scholarships are available for those who need some support.

There are still spaces available and the administrator or artistic director can be contacted via www.nyds.co.nz



