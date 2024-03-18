Havelock North High School principal Joel Wilton awarding Tapas Kant with school Dux for 2023.

At 16-years-old Tapas Kant became one of only three students in Havelock North High School history to be named Dux as both a Year 12 and Year 13 student.

Following his internal success Tapas also achieved scholarship in nine subjects, with four at an outstanding level and was recognised by NZQA as a Premier Award winner for 2023.

The Premier Award is given to a very small number of students who achieve three or more outstanding scholarships and grants Tapas $30,000 over a three-year period of study.

When asked how it felt to be awarded dux two years in a row Tapas told the Hastings Leader, “it was emotional and a really fortunate way to cap off the year and my high school life”.

Tapas Kant (second left) with his father Rashmi Kant (left) mother Weelam Tripathi and brother Tarang Kant celebrate Tapas being named as one of HNHS's youngest Dux recipients in 2022, Photo / Paul Taylor

Tapas added it was “one of the best days in my life for sure and my friends, family, teachers and school made it that bit more special”.

A HNHS spokesperson said to achieve one scholarship pass is a significant achievement for any student and believes Tapas’ success is a testament to his work ethic and also his remarkable intellect.

Through scholarship exams Tapas was awarded with outstanding scholarship in calculus, chemistry, English, statistics; scholarship in agriculture and horticulture, biology, economics, health and physical education, and physics.

When he asked about how he felt winning a NZQA Premier Award Tapas said, “it was an incredible feeling, really hard to put in words”.

The morning the exam results came out he woke up with a sinking feeling in his chest and was checking results repeatedly before they were even released.

Tapas said, “I had a mini heart attack before I scrolled down more and realised I got a Premier Award.

“I must say the first thing I did was squeal out to my parents that ‘I got it’”.

Getting the Premier Award was in the back of his mind after receiving the NZQA Outstanding Scholar award in 2022.

He explained, “I know there are always many tiny factors that get thrown up to chance and luckily it all worked out in the end.

“A lot of hard work paid off throughout the year – by me sure, but my parents, teachers and school just as much.”

Tapas Kant wins arms-full of awards in his final year of High School.

Now 17-years-old Tapas is studying health science at the University of Otago with the goal of going into the medical field.

Tapas said he is loving university so far and has already made some great friends in the few weeks he has been in Dunedin.

“I’m having a heap of fun and the course content isn’t unbearable, yet” he joked.

When asked if he was worried about starting uni younger than others, Tapas explained age has been something he never worried about.

“I’ve always been comfortable around people older than me and I had loads of older friends that came down to Otago for uni last year and loved it too.”

“Along with that my older brother, who I’m incredibly close with, is down here too.”

As for the future Tapas said, “I’m open to ideas and I think I’ll find what I want to do while I’m studying, whether that be specialisation or medical research into diseases, or something completely different.

If Tapas had to settle on a path now, he would say neurology as it’s something that appeals to him.

He wants to make a difference and believes there are a lot of interesting fields that would allow him to do that. He also loves robotics, engineering, and space.

Tapas said that while all those professions seem different now, he thinks that in the near future they will seem a lot more compatible.

“I can’t say exactly what I want to do and how I’m going to do it, but I must say I’m quite spontaneous and not knowing what I want to do fits perfectly with my personality.”

Tapas has put in a lot of hard work, however, he wanted to put a special emphasis on how much everyone else has done for him.

“I’m lucky to have the most loving family – mum, dad and brother – the best and most supportive ‘friend group’ I could dream of and a school community that really encourages excellence and individualised growth.

“A huge part of my success is a credit to their hard work and the belief and trust they put in me – along with the opportunities they give me. I express my gratitude to everyone immensely.”

Havelock North High School Principal Joel Wilton said, “Tapas is without question one of the most able students I have had the pleasure of meeting in my 23 years in education.”

While Wilton touched on Tapas’ remarkable appetite for learning and unfailing modesty about his ability and achievements he said Tapas “is also a thoroughly decent young man and someone that made a mark on our school as a citizen, sportsman, musician and of course a scholar”.

The principal added, “I am very proud to have his name associated with our school and look forward to following his journey from here.”





Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz.