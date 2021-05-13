Hawke's Bay hit by three-metre swells

Hawke's Bay's coastline is being hit by a significant swell on Friday morning. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

Hawke's Bay's coastline is being hit by a significant 3 metre swell on Friday morning.

A Hawke's Bay Today reporter at the scene described the waves hitting Marine Parade in Napier as "mental".

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said the large swells were being driven by a low pressure system "spinning away" off the East Coast.

"That's driving some strong south easterlies which is the perfect direction for them to get decent swell.

The high swells would impact large parts of the Bay, north of Napier through to Gisborne, he said.

Lee said waves would reach a peak height of about three metres on Friday, and start easing by that evening.

"By 6pm on Friday it's coming down to 2.5 metres."

"It's certainly some decent swell."

He didn't anticipate the waves would be "destructive" or cause any major damage, but urged people to be wary of them if around the beach.

A constant stream of people were on Friday morning at Napier's viewing platform to get a good look at the surf.

The tide was at its highest at 7am and is currently on its way out, with a high tide not scheduled until 7.44pm.