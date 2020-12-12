Hawke's Bay: Future of Eskdale Park fast-forwarded by council amid mountain biking proposal tensions

Eskdale Park's reserve management plan has been moved forward from 2030 to 2021 by Hastings District Council - encompassing a potential mountain biking hub. Photo / Supplied

Hastings District Council is hitting fast forward on its long-term management plan for Eskdale Park after a mountain biking access proposal sent ripples around the community.



The rural park, sitting north of Napier, had not been due to have its Reserve Management Plan (RMP) prepared until after 2030, giving the wider community a say in its development.

HDC public spaces planning manager Rachel Stuart said the decision to fast forward the plan came about following a suggestion from the Hawke's Bay Mountain Bike Club.

The HBMBC brought the proposal to council to use Eskdale Park as an access way to Pan Pac Forest, where they are developing new trails on private land.

Stuart said the suggestion led to some confusion and "upset within a group of park users who believed it would lead to parking congestion and further development in the park."



HDC councillor and eco-district subcommittee chairwoman Ann Redstone led the November meetings about speeding up the planning.

"The decision to prepare a RMP will ensure everyone's opinions are heard," she said.



"It'll give users and stakeholders the opportunity, with the assistance of council officers, to come up with solutions to potential differences in visions for the park."

The process will start in late February or early March next year.

Stuart is leading the project and said the RMP will take about a year to complete.

The engagement process will include community meetings, online forums and stakeholder meetings, with opportunities to provide input advertised.

HBMBC chairman Scott Richardson welcomed the process and said it is a positive step forward.

"We've had an interesting journey to date - it's been wrought with some frustrations," he said.

"Through the council process it will be more official and without too much excited heat – so we can stick to the facts."

The club had informally shared its aspirations to potentially develop a mountain bike hub at Eskdale Park, with a footbridge over the river, a bike station and a kiddies' pump track.



The idea of having the park as a mountain biking hub prompted local resident Trina Bergloff-Howes to set up a petition against it, which has more than 800 signatures.

The petition states the proposals from the club will "take the direction of the Eskdale Park away from being the beautiful natural green country park it is currently".

Richardson said the clubs concept, released the by the council "probably prematurely", caused a lot of fuss. However the RMP will reveal the club's hopes.

"Ultimately, we're looking for a place to park and a place to cross the river," he said.

"We are looking for outcomes to meet everyone's needs, we may not get exactly what we are wanting to achieve, however this process is fantastic."

The club is yet to make any official submissions.